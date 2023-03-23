HIGH POINT — The city says progress is being made toward the goal of drawing more business from minority- and women-owned business entities.
Candidates have been interviewed for the newly created MWBE coordinator position, and officials will be finalizing their choice for the job soon, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo.
The City Council in 2020 set a goal of enhancing High Point’s efforts to do business with minority- and women-owned firms because council members said they think current levels of participation are too low.
The city included the new coordinator position in its current budget.
Its responsibilities will include outreach to historically underutilized businesses about bid opportunities for city construction projects and other types of professional services.
In a related move, Olmedo said staff is gathering information to present to the council’s Prosperity and Livability Committee in April about a possible study that would document any disparities between the availability of MWBE firms in the area and how much business they get from the city.
A disparity study would help support a more comprehensive MWBE program that could include goals for MWBE participation. The committee at its meeting March 8 broached the topic of Guilford County’s recently completed disparity study and asked staff to report back on how the city might go about commissioning its own study.
“We have been having conversations over the last few years about our MWBE (program),” said Councilman Wesley Hudson, who chairs the committee. “I would like us to continue that conversation.”
