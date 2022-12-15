HIGH POINT — The city on Thursday announced that Nena Wilson has been appointed community development and housing director.
She oversees a department that leads the city’s affordable housing and neighborhood cleanup efforts.
She replaces Mike McNair, who retired from the city in August. Wilson, who has worked for the city since 2015, had been serving as interim director in McNair’s absence.
“I am pleased to see Nena accept this role,” said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. “Her years of experience and strong work ethic are just what we need to continue our momentum on important community and housing issues.”
Wilson’s department, which has a budget of about $2.5 million and is allocated 18 total positions, administers the U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds the city receives each year.
The department includes the local code enforcement division, which handles minimum housing, public nuisance and zoning violations throughout the city.
“To be selected to lead this department is certainly an honor,” Wilson said. “Our community is facing huge challenges around the lack of affordable housing, homelessness, mental health issues, food insecurity and so many other community concerns. I step into this role to build on a good foundation, and I look forward to bringing some new and innovative ways to address our community’s needs.”
The department oversees programs for repairs of owner-occupied homes, down payment assistance for homebuyers and initiatives to develop affordable housing.
“It’s primarily rental housing that’s needed most, when it comes to affordable housing,” Wilson said. “When it comes to housing and affordability, it really has gotten out of control. It’s a nationwide problem.”
She and her department also are heavily involved in initiatives that address homelessness, including an effort to establish a homeless day center in the city.
“We are getting a lot more involved when it comes to homeless issues, with the city really being at the table and trying to come up with solutions and address those issues,” Wilson said.
She has more than 25 years of experience in the field of community development, including stints working for the city of Gastonia, Cumberland County and in the nonprofit sector.
She is a cum laude graduate of North Carolina Central University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Wilson also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
