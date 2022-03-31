HIGH POINT — The second-in-command of High Point’s largest city department has been named to the top post.
The city announced Wednesday that Robby Stone has begun his role as director of public services. Stone has worked for the department since 2013, most recently as deputy director. He replaces Terry Houk, who retired at the end of 2021.
The department is budgeted for more than 300 full-time positions and operates the city’s critical infrastructure, such as water, sewer and stormwater systems, garbage and recycling collection, the Kersey Valley Landfill, street maintenance, the Ingleside Compost Facility and the cemeteries division.
"Mr. Stone is a thoughtful leader with a solid understanding of both the technical aspects of the job and the interpersonal skills required to work collaboratively," said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. "He understands the value each public service employee brings to this community by the way they approach their work, and I'm confident the commitment to excellence will continue. I'm extremely excited Robby has chosen to serve in this new capacity with the city."
Stone has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from N.C. State University, a master's degree in public administration from Appalachian State University and is a licensed professional engineer.
He previously worked for the city of Winston-Salem’s Public Works Department. His annual salary in his new position is $165,819.
"I am honored to accept this position to lead the Public Services Department," Stone said in a news release. "Over the years, there have been several great leaders who have molded and shaped who we are. This promotion is another life accomplishment goal for me while continuing to serve others within this great city. I look forward to future opportunities to provide essential services to our customers while serving with an outstanding public services and management team."
One of Stone’s other new roles is serving as High Point’s representative on the entity responsible for the Seaboard Chemical site cleanup. Seaboard Chemical, which was closed in 1989, adjoins the city of High Point’s former Riverdale Landfill, which also disposed of chemical waste before it closed in 1993. Both sites were sources of contaminated groundwater bordering the Deep River, which is the main tributary of the Randleman Regional Reservoir.
High Point is responsible for 25% of the cleanup costs, with a coalition of the plant’s former customers known as Seaboard Group II responsible for the remainder.
