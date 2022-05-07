HIGH POINT — The City Council later this month will consider incentives for two proposed economic development projects.
One involves a $27.8 million investment by a company in real and personal property “which will result in an over $93 million total investment” at a planned industrial park, according to a published legal notice from the city.
The ad does not name the company or provide any other information about the project.
City officials plan to release details closer to a May 16 public hearing the council has scheduled to consider authorizing $414,863 in cash incentives for the company.
The proposed 540-acre park, at 2519 Sandy Ridge Road, is called High Point North Industrial Center.
It’s being developed by D.H. Griffin Construction of Greensboro, which has about 113 acres of the site under contract to sell to a client that plans to construct an initial 1 million square feet of warehousing, distribution or light industrial space, according to information presented at the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
This would be part of about 2.2 million total square feet of industrial development planned for the park’s first phase.
Developers have asked the city to incorporate an additional 60 acres they’ve acquired into the park and to update the zoning of the entire site to meet current standards.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the request, which is scheduled to be considered by the council May 16, along with the incentives case.
The park has been in the planning stages for more than a decade. Developers assembled about 500 acres between Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40, and got the land annexed and rezoned by the city in 2013.
The other incentives hearing scheduled for May 16 is for an unnamed company that proposes to locate and expand at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road, investing $1.54 million in building improvements and upfits, according to a legal notice.
The council will consider $75,000 of incentives for this project.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.