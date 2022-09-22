HIGH POINT — City officials are looking to help buyers in the affordable housing market compete for available properties.
A City Council committee has endorsed recommendations from Community Development and Housing staff that would increase city assistance and incentives for buyers of homes in core neighborhoods.
“We do want to try to make our program a little more attractive because we do want to help individuals when we can and when they need it,” said Nena Wilson, interim director of Community Development and Housing. “There’s been a great housing boom, but that has not been very beneficial for our affordable housing buyers. Homes that two years ago would sell for $150,000 now sell for $250,000, so that really places that inventory out of the affordable housing range.”
The city launched its homebuyer assistance program in 2016, using part of its allocation of federal housing funds to offer qualified buyers up to $7,500 in forgivable down payment and closing cost assistance.
The city closed 52 loans through the program in 2017, but decreased the loan amount to $5,000 the following year in response to budget cuts.
The number of closings fell to seven last year as buyers had less of a need for the assistance.
The city is proposing to raise the loan amount back to $7,500 and impose an asset limit of $50,000 for buyers making use of the program who earn more than 80% of the area median income.
“We’re finding that buyers have a little more cash because they’ve been able to save some during the pandemic,” Wilson said. “We do want to diversify the core, but, at the same time, I’m not sure we want to unduly enrich buyers that have a lot of cash.”
