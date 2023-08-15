HIGH POINT — If High Point builds more parking to serve the downtown catalyst area, should the city charge user fees to help pay for it?
City staff recently broached this question with a City Council committee. The city is looking at options for adding hundreds of new on-street and surface lot parking spaces in the near term and building at least one parking garage later to accommodate projected growth.
“One recommendation that staff is looking at is, we really have not focused on the revenue side of parking in High Point,” Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson said. “So we need to kind of move our thought process to more of an enterprise fund — how does it pay for itself? If we’re going to build a deck or decks, what’s the structure look like to pay the debt on that?”
The city has never charged for on-street or lot parking in the modern era downtown, and council members said they don’t want this to change, at least for now.
“Right now, as we’re trying to incentivize patronage downtown,” Councilman Michael Holmes said, “we don’t want anything that would necessarily deter folks from coming downtown.”
The city could use the First Baptist Church parking lot for 153 public spaces once it closes on its planned purchase of the property in October for the future City Hall.
There is also an option to convert the Piedmont Electric Repair Co. property that the city recently acquired into about 350 parking spaces at W. English Road and N. Lindsay Street after the business leaves later this year.
Another option is adding spaces to existing on-street parking on Elm Street, English Road and Gatewood Avenue, Ferguson said.
“We’ve got adequate parking all over the district right now,” he said. “It’s just, you’ve got to walk a block, in some cases.”
