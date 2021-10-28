HIGH POINT — The city plans to proceed with a major infrastructure project on the western segment of Montlieu Avenue that will be jointly funded with High Point University.
The City Council on Monday will consider awarding a $7.4 million construction contract to JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro for a series of improvements to the road between N. Main and N. Centennial streets.
The move comes a month after HPU President Nido Qubein strongly criticized the city for delaying the project, which includes an area near the campus and passes by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, which is under construction.
The city put the project on hold after the low construction bid in April was nearly twice the original cost projection.
In response, Qubein said the opening of the museum would be delayed until a solution for the project was put forth, and that HPU would close the entrance to campus from Montlieu because “visitors to the university are shocked that the city doesn’t care about the university’s main road to Main Street.”
Since then, city officials opted to move forward with the project utilizing the April bid.
HPU is now offering to pay half of the construction contract cost, which comes to $3.7 million, according to the city.
The university has long advocated for the Montlieu project because it’s seen as a way to improve a “gateway connection” between campus and the downtown area. According to the city, the project will serve a public purpose by addressing aging infrastructure and providing better “connectivity” in and around downtown.
The contract calls for streetscape improvements, including installation of new sidewalks and curb and gutter to improve drainage, as well as replacement of underground water and sewer lines.
The contract includes installation of an underground electric duct bank to accommodate the future burial of overhead utility lines.
City officials estimate that the total project cost will be about $9.7 million. This includes the contract amount, plus $1.5 million for costs related to the burial of overhead electric lines, which city crews will handle after the contractor is done.
The funds also will go toward improving the traffic signal at Montlieu Avenue and N. Hamilton Street and covering any unforeseen expenses that arise during construction.
Officials estimate that construction could start in early February and take seven months to complete.
The council’s Finance Committee on Thursday recommended approval of the construction contract.
