HIGH POINT — The city has launched legal action to seize the property of a longtime High Point business by eminent domain in order to provide more parking in the downtown area.
The city filed a lawsuit in Guilford County Superior Court on May 17 to acquire by condemnation 508 W. English Road and 208 N. Lindsay St., which is the location of Piedmont Electric Repair Co.
The city says it needs the land for an off-street parking facility that is open to the public when attending events at Truist Point stadium and when participating in “other business, civic, recreational and residential activities in the area,” according to the lawsuit.
The city has been unable to negotiate a sale with the property owner. The City Council unanimously authorized the condemnation in March.
State law allows governments to take private property for public use as long as just compensation is paid, which the city has deemed to be $985,000 in this case.
“The city feels really comfortable in its position that we’re taking the land for a public purpose,” City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle said.
Piedmont Electric Repair Co. owner Bucky Draughan declined to comment on the lawsuit on the advice of his attorney, Chris Finan, who could not be reached for comment.
Draughan has 120 days to contest the eminent domain process or to ask the court for a better price for the property.
“They have indicated from time to time — although we have not seen anything — they are going to discuss the opportunity to file for an injunction on behalf of their client,” Carlyle said.
Piedmont Electric Repair Co. has been in business since 1936, according to its website.
Its properties comprise slightly less than an acre next to the stadium and the Congdon Yards campus.
The business adjoins a vacant parcel at W. English Road and N. Lindsay Street that used to be a gas station that the city bought and demolished a few years ago.
The area continues to develop, with Congdon Yards, which includes several offices, as well as a new building slated to open soon with a food hall and the offices of Key Risk insurance.
There are several other projects that have been announced in this immediate area, including a hotel.
