HIGH POINT — The city says it’s working to identify the source of elevated levels of a chemical that is considered a likely carcinogen in its wastewater stream.
Tests in May of discharges from the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant found levels of 1,4-Dioxane at 681 parts per billion, Public Services Director Robby Stone said.
The plant discharges treated wastewater into the Randleman Regional Reservoir, which provides drinking water to High Point and five other communities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies 1,4-Dioxane a “likely human carcinogen,” although it’s currently unregulated at the state and federal levels. State regulators have established a health advisory goal of 0.35 parts per billion in drinking water supplies.
“One thing that may be important for the general public to understand is, we as a city do not create 1,4-Dioxane. It’s in a lot of the things that each of us use and touch each and every day,” Stone said. “Once we started realizing this was in the waste stream, we started trying to track it down. We’re continuing to investigate and try to isolate where these spikes may be coming from.”
The chemical is used in industrial solvents, paints and antifreeze, as well as consumer products such as deodorants, shampoos and cosmetics, and it can be a byproduct from the manufacture of plastic and polyester resins. It also can be used as a solvent and degreaser.
“Industries don’t necessarily produce this, but some of them use components of this in their products for a portion of their operations sporadically here and there,” Stone said. “So that’s one of the things that makes it more difficult to locate.”
The Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant has no direct connection to the nearby former Seaboard Chemical site, which is a source of 1,4-Dioxane in the groundwater that borders the Deep River. A treatment system has long been in place to clean up the contamination beneath the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.