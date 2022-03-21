HIGH POINT — The city may take the property of a longtime High Point business by eminent domain in order to provide more parking in the downtown area.
The City Council on Monday adopted a resolution that authorizes the city attorney to give a 30-day notice of intent to file a condemnation action to the owner of 208 N. Lindsay St. and 508 W. English Road, which is the location of Piedmont Electric Repair Co.
The city needs the land for the “stadium parking lot project,” but has been unable to negotiate a sale with the owner, according to City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle.
The council vote was unanimous, minus Councilman Chris Williams, who was absent.
The law allows governments to take private property for public use as long as just compensation is paid, which the city has deemed to be $985,000 in this case.
Carlyle said the figure is based on an appraisal of the property.
At the end of the 30-day notice period, if a settlement has not been reached, the city can file a civil action to seize the property.
Piedmont Electric Repair has been in business since 1936, according to its website. The company did not have a representative at the council meeting, and owner Bucky Draughan could not be reached for comment.
Its properties amount to slightly less than an acre next to Truist Point stadium and the Congdon Yards campus.
The business adjoins a vacant parcel at W. English Road and N. Lindsay Street that used to be a gas station the city bought and demolished a few years ago.
The area continues to develop with Congdon Yards, which includes several offices, as well as a new building slated to open this spring with a food hall and the office of Key Risk insurance.
There are several other projects that have been announced in this immediate area, including a hotel.
In an unrelated matter Monday, the council adopted a “social district” for the downtown area that will allow people to take alcoholic drinks from restaurants and bars into the streets in a defined area, which includes Congdon Yards, the future food hall and a portion of Church Avenue that includes Plank Street Tavern.
The district also takes in a small area leading up to the right field entrance to the stadium, but patrons will not be allowed to take drinks into the stadium itself.
The district will take effect April 21 and is based on a new state law that allows local governments to designate outdoor districts where alcohol can be openly carried and consumed outside of establishments.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.