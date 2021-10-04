HIGH POINT — City leaders say they don’t know how many of High Point’s approximately 1,400 employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but they think they have a way to find out.
A vaccine bonus program to pay $250 to employees who are vaccinated or get vaccinated by a certain date is under consideration, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford told the City Council Monday.
City leaders are encouraging — but not requiring — employees to get vaccinated. There is no workplace-wide mandatory testing in place or requirement to disclose one’s vaccine status.
“This (incentive) will help us to get information around the vaccination status of our organization, which is something we don’t have now,” she said. “I think requiring employees to provide this information to us without some type of incentive would be a challenge. We’re not getting the information that we would like to at this point.”
A COVID-19 task force comprising representatives from several departments has been tracking the impact of the pandemic on the city’s workforce.
Some departments are short-staffed, and sometimes employees have to cover or work additional shifts for colleagues who’ve been exposed.
“We try to keep a pulse on how it’s impacting our workflows, try to get an idea when we have folks out, how it’s impacting service delivery,” Logan Ford said. “And we’re continuing to see some challenges in that area.”
She said she’s recommending an additional $250 bonus if the workforce collectively reaches a 70% vaccination rate.
“We’ll be looking to roll this out pretty quickly,” she said. “I think a late November time frame would give us enough time to have these bonuses paid out in December.”
The city could cover at least part of the cost of the program with part of the $11.3 million it received in federal American Rescue Plan funds. Another round of the same amount of ARP funds is expected in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.