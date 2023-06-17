HIGH POINT — A bill to set up civilian patrols to respond to minor wrecks has been passed by state legislators after years of effort by Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford.
Mayor Jay Wagner told The High Point Enterprise that he wants the city to take advantage of the new program designed to free up police officers for more serious calls for service.
“This is a bill that I supported,” Wagner said. “Given the staffing difficulties that police departments are experiencing, this bill will allow the city to hire civilians to handle some traffic crash investigations and alleviate staffing shortages. I will urge the City Council to authorize it and expect them to do so.”
High Point Police Department Deputy Chief Anthro Gamble, who oversees the Patrol Division, said that civilian traffic patrols could allow the department to redirect key resources.
“The civilian traffic investigators would provide relief to our patrol teams and give us a better opportunity to provide a quicker response time to the citizens we serve,” Gamble said.
So far this year, more than 1,700 traffic crashes have been reported, about 72 per week, and police have received more than 62,000 calls for service overall.
“These calls often tie up officers for hours, limiting the number of officers available to respond to higher-priority calls,” Gamble said. “We want to maximize our police services to ensure all High Point residents can receive assistance when they need it.”
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford and a primary co-sponsor of the legislation, said a city or town council can opt into the program, and the police department would then implement it, he said.
Civilians would investigate only those crashes that involve nothing other than property damage, serving as fender-bender patrols. The patrols wouldn’t have authority to make arrests or issue criminal process notices.
Also, the investigators would have to complete training with law enforcement officers experienced in traffic calls.
Civilian traffic patrols would complete reports that would be submitted to law enforcement. The investigators would have authority to have vehicles involved in a wreck towed or removed that are blocking streets or highways.
The patrols would have uniforms and vehicles distinct from those of police officers.
The final version of the bill passed the House and Senate by wide, bipartisan margins earlier this week. The legislation now awaits the signature of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Faircloth, a veteran state legislator and retired High Point police chief, introduced versions of the bill for several years but saw the proposal languish. When he filed House Bill 140 this past February, Faircloth said he thought the difficulty of recruiting and retaining police officers would shift the trajectory of the legislation.
He said Friday that his hunch proved correct.
“Once people understood what the bill was about and how it could help, it made a tremendous difference,” Faircloth said.
