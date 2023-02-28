HPTNWS-02-28-23 BUILDING.jpg

City staff has recommended demolishing the vacant former High Point Police Department headquarters building at 1009 Leonard Ave. and possibly using the 6.4-acre site for an undetermined future purpose.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point officials are recommending that the city’s former police headquarters building be demolished because of the expense that would be required to put it back into use.

The 35,904 square feet of space at 1009 Leonard Ave. has been vacant since the High Point Police Department moved into a new facility in the fall of 2021.

