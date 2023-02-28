HIGH POINT — High Point officials are recommending that the city’s former police headquarters building be demolished because of the expense that would be required to put it back into use.
The 35,904 square feet of space at 1009 Leonard Ave. has been vacant since the High Point Police Department moved into a new facility in the fall of 2021.
A former elementary school that was converted to a police station in 1985, the building has an estimated $4.8 million worth of capital needs “to bring it back to a usable standard,” according to the city.
These include repairs and replacements to the roof as well as the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, and windows and other parts of the exterior, along with required improvements for accessibility.
The estimate does not include the cost of any changes to the interior of the building, which sits on 6.4 acres that the city owns.
“Staff’s recommendation would be that we move forward with demolishing the building on that site and we can determine how to use that site — the land — at a later date,” City Manager Tasha Logan Ford told the City Council earlier this week.
The city estimates it would cost $150,000 to demolish the building, with about $55,000 of this in the form of asbestos abatement.
She said staff will present a demolition contract for the council’s consideration at a future meeting.
The Hayden-Harman Foundation has approached the city about redeveloping the property into a project called “The Bridge,” which would provide things such as health-services outreach and healthy-food initiatives.
The initial concept was to explore reusing part of the building for things like a shared-use kitchen, health clinics and community meetings, and creating a model farm for growing food on the land behind the building.
“We have been scouting other potential locations, given the uncertainty of the fate of the former police station. Nothing is firm yet in that regard,” said foundation Executive Director Patrick Harman.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners last fall allocated $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the proposal.
Harman said the foundation also plans to apply to the city for ARPA funding for the project.
