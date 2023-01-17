HIGH POINT — High Point leaders say they want to do more to encourage displays of private artwork in public spaces.
The City Council Prosperity and Livability committee recently discussed revising a 2014 policy that was adopted around the time that several sculptures were placed near intersections in the downtown area.
Since then, other types of public art have been proposed, such as murals painted on the sides of buildings, that aren’t addressed in the policy, Councilwoman Monica Peters said.
“It seems to me like we need a lot of revisions to our policy to do what I think is the will of this council: We want to see art, and we want to make it easy,” she said.
Visit High Point President Melody Burnett told the committee her organization is working with High Point by Design and the High Point Arts Council on how a revised public art policy could support the goal of making the city more competitive as an art and design hub.
She said regulations governing artistic enhancements to things such as street benches and lampposts are among the options that could be explored.
There also has been discussion about murals and temporary installations of artwork and how they would fit in, she said.
City officials said murals are typically on private property and are not addressed in the public art policy, which has to do primarily with freestanding displays.
“I kind of think of murals as public art, but I guess I was incorrect in that,” Peters said.
Murals are addressed in the city’s sign ordinance, which has just been revised and will go to council for consideration in February, interim City Attorney Meghan Maguire said.
She said the issues raised by the committee about the public art policy need additional research before staff can recommend updates.
