HIGH POINT — Starting this summer, High Point residents would no longer be able to use plastic bags for yard-waste collection, under a recommendation from city officials.
Paper bags would instead be required for curbside pickup, with the ultimate goal of moving toward roll-out carts and a fully automated collection process.
The Public Services Department is proposing that the new rules take effect July 1, with full enforcement to follow starting Sept. 1 after a two-month grace period.
A City Council committee has endorsed the proposal, which will next go to the full council for consideration.
Officials said plastic bags are harmful to the environment, as well as the screening equipment at the city’s Ingleside Compost Facility, and can devalue the compost and topsoil the city produces from yard waste. They also pose issues for collection crews and generate refuse that takes up space at Ingleside and the city’s landfill, where the plastic remnants are hauled for disposal.
“Since paper bags are biodegradable, we would be able to take whatever is screened out due to size — dirt clumps, wood chips, etc. — and incorporate it back into the compost piles for a zero-waste process,” said Assistant Public Services Director Melinda King. “Ultimately, we would love to not have any sort of bag in the process and then just go to yard-waste carts, but that obviously is going to fall on the individuals to purchase a cart.”
Currently, the city picks up leaves and clippings in clear plastic bags, as well as paper bags, strong cardboard boxes or city-issued yard-waste toters. Limbs and brush are supposed to be bundled or placed in the collection carts.
In an unrelated move, the city is proposing to raise the cost of the carts from $57 to $70 in the new budget beginning July 1.
The proposal to ban plastic bags would not affect city loose leaf collection, which takes place each November through January.
Residents could also continue to haul their yard waste to Ingleside, with no changes from current policies, other than not being able to use plastic bags.
Under the proposed change, residents would be limited to 20 paper bags per collection.
During the grace period, city crews will leave notes for violations and eventually stop picking up plastic bags and impose fines, although specific amounts haven’t been put forth yet.
“The first step is always to re-educate the customer about the new policies and procedures,” King said. “If the violation continues after several educational attempts, enforcement as deemed necessary may occur.”
