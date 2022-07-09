HIGH POINT — The city of High Point is considering offering a business $350,089 in economic incentives over a four-year period to occupy an office space in the core city.
The business, an existing High Point company, would lease 5,605 square feet at the Bedrock building in the Outfields complex at 275 N. Elm St., according to a legal notice. The legal notice didn’t reveal the name of the business or how many jobs would be created. The legal notice also didn’t mention how much the business might invest.
The High Point City Council is scheduled to take up the incentives proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 18 at City Hall, 211 S. Hamilton St.
Additional information, including the company name, will be made available during the High Point City Council Finance Committee meeting next week, said Sandy Dunbeck, president of the High Point Economic Development Corp.
“A full presentation will be made during the public hearing at the High Point City Council Council meeting on July 18,” Dunbeck told The High Point Enterprise on Friday.
The money for the project would come from the city Economic Development Incentives Fund, which is funded by general use and electric revenues, according to the legal notice. The business would have to meet benchmarks to receive the incentives payment.
