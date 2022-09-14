HIGH POINT — Two proposed High Point projects have come up short in a $1 billion federal grant competition.
The redevelopments of two former textile mills into “next-generation” design and manufacturing hubs were among the finalists for the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” but were not chosen for funding awards.
The Biden Administration on Sept. 2 announced that 21 regional coalitions will each receive between $25 million and $65 million to fund 123 projects. The only North Carolina award was “Accelerate NC — Life Sciences Manufacturing,” which will get $25 million in grants for various biotech projects in the Research Triangle Park area.
High Point was one of about a dozen applicants from the Triad that formed a coalition to seek grant funding.
The city was seeking $8.5 million to redevelop 300 Oak St., a former Harriss & Covington hosiery plant that’s now a furniture showroom, into a “small-scale manufacturing” headquarters in southwest High Point.
The city is going forward with plans to purchase the site, along with a neighboring, vacant 1.3-acre lot, for $3 million using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
It has the properties under contract to acquire before the end of the year, according to Sandy Dunbeck, director of the High Point Economic Development Corp.
Further plans for the properties are still being developed, she said.
Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce was the other grant applicant for a proposed project in the city, a request for $3.2 million to expand The Generator at Congdon Yards to southwest High Point.
Chief Operating Officer Rachel Moss said BHP Chamber is still planning to do this despite not winning a grant.
She said the plan is to expand the Generator — a nonprofit production and prototyping facility that includes a commercial-grade woodshop that’s geared toward small furniture manufacturers and designers — in part of the former Pickett Cotton Mill at 1200 Redding Drive.
The grants were awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration from the agency’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation.
