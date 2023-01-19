HIGH POINT — City crews are still working on the second round of curbside loose leaf collection in High Point neighborhoods, which has been delayed a few weeks due to heavier-than-normal volumes earlier in the fall.
Trucks will finish picking up leaves on Tuesday and Thursday garbage collection routes in about two weeks, according to the latest estimates, and then switch to Monday and Wednesday routes, city Public Services Director Robby Stone said.
The city is usually wrapping up collections by now, which has led some to wonder why some streets still have piles of leaves waiting for the vacuum trucks.
“I know it’s been aggravating for some folks, but we seem to have pushed through, and we want to thank everyone for their patience,” Stone said.
When the city started the first round of collections in November, progress was slow because crews were unexpectedly inundated in many neighborhoods.
Tonnages at the city’s Ingleside Compost Facility, where leaves are processed into mulch and soil, have been higher than normal.
“It appears we had the bulk of leaves to fall earlier this year,” Stone said. “It seems some seasons, they fall more consistently throughout, or sometimes even later.”
As the Tuesday and Thursday route collections continue, the city is increasing its fleet of leaf trucks to eight.
Once these routes are done, Stone said he expects it will take about two weeks to cover Monday and Wednesday routes.
“I’m anticipating that round two hopefully will go much quicker, much smoother,” he said.
