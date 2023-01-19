HPTNWS-01-19-23 LEAVES.jpg

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — City crews are still working on the second round of curbside loose leaf collection in High Point neighborhoods, which has been delayed a few weeks due to heavier-than-normal volumes earlier in the fall.

Trucks will finish picking up leaves on Tuesday and Thursday garbage collection routes in about two weeks, according to the latest estimates, and then switch to Monday and Wednesday routes, city Public Services Director Robby Stone said.

