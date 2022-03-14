HIGH POINT — With more than 28,000 streetlights in High Point, it can be hard to keep tabs on which ones are burned out at any given time.
The city is offering a new way to address this challenge for the 26,989 streetlights that it maintains.
It launched an app March 1 that allows anyone to see a map of all the streetlights and report a specific light for the city to repair.
Tyler Berrier, assistant director of electric utilities for the city, said the goal is to make it easier for customers to get information about burned out lights to the right people.
The app will also take some of the call load off the city’s customer-service center, he said.
“It benefits the city and the public by cutting down on the time it takes to enter the request, so we can respond quicker and with no processing time,” Berrier said.
During the first week the app was live, 27 repair requests came in.
“We advertise that requests will be fixed in three to five business days, but on average we are much quicker,” Berrier said. “We are currently fixing lights in around one to two days.”
Duke Energy has 1,152 streetlights within the city, but the High Point app cannot be used to report an outage for one of these, he said, but Duke Energy has its own app for this.
To find the city’s app, go to HighPointNC.gov/StreetLight.
