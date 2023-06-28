HIGH POINT — The city has been awarded a $1.2 million federal grant to upgrade and expand the High Point Transit headquarters facility.
The grant will help fund a 2,700-square-foot expansion of the 716 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive building, where city buses are maintained and parked overnight.
“We’re limited on space there. We’d like to expand service at some point. In order to do that, we need additional buses. So we’ll need additional space,” said city Transportation Director Greg Venable.
The grant will require a $300,000 match from the city. Venable said the city’s goal is to complete the project by 2026.
The grant was one of 130 awards announced by the Federal Transit Administration totaling about $1.7 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“It’s a very competitive process,” said Venable. “We’ve applied in prior years, but were never successful.”
In addition to the expanded maintenance facility, the grant funds will also be used to provide expanded work spaces for transit office personnel, additional storage and parts-room space and improvements to the parking lot.
