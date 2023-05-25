HIGH POINT — The newly renovated swimming pool at High Point City Lake Park will open to the public on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
It has been transformed into two sections, with 50-meter lanes on the north side and a lazy river and other play features on the south side with “zero-depth entry,” which means you can walk into the water gradually as if you were walking into the ocean, said Tracy Pegram, assistant director of High Point parks and recreation.
“There’s also a vortex you can get in and it spins you around in circles,” she said. “On the north side is a splash pad with no standing water, and it has a squishy surface, so if kids fall, they don’t skin their knees. The no standing water is great for toddlers and babies. You don’t have a drowning risk there.”
The city closed the pool for three straight summers beginning in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
It remained closed during the $24.5 million renovation of the park, which finished earlier this year.
In addition to the new play features, the pool’s outdated mechanical systems and other infrastructure were revamped and the locker rooms were renovated, offering more family friendly changing rooms and accessibility.
The pool also has a new dual water slide that allows two people to race down it with a timer. The two existing water slides remain and have been refurbished.
Pegram said the pool will be fully staffed with 16 lifeguards, as well as attendants who operate admissions and concessions, and are stationed at the top of the water slides.
The city offered bonuses and free training for lifeguards, among other incentives.
“We’re doing really well with staffing this year,” she said. “We’re really pulling out all the stops, because we know that getting seasonal staff, especially lifeguards, has been such a problem in the past.”
The city’s other pool, at Washington Terrace Park, is also fully staffed this year, and will also open for the season on Saturday.
Pegram said City Lake Park pool has a new admission fee structure that charges non-High Point residents $15.
City residents will be admitted for $10, which is an increase from around $6 when the pool was last open, she said.
