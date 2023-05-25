HPTNWS-05-25-23 POOL.jpg

The High Point City Lake Pool will reopen this weekend for first time since 2019 following the pandemic and renovation closures.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The newly renovated swimming pool at High Point City Lake Park will open to the public on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

It has been transformed into two sections, with 50-meter lanes on the north side and a lazy river and other play features on the south side with “zero-depth entry,” which means you can walk into the water gradually as if you were walking into the ocean, said Tracy Pegram, assistant director of High Point parks and recreation.

Trending Videos