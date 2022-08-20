HIGH POINT — Police Chief Travis Stroud makes it clear that he would like to place law enforcement officers at each of the city’s 14 public elementary schools.
But Stroud also candidly acknowledges that putting school resource officers on every elementary campus isn’t possible right now.
It’s not primarily about money. Last Monday night, the High Point City Council voted unanimously to renew the annual program with Guilford County Schools that provides SROs at the eight middle and high schools in High Point. Guilford County Schools will reimburse the city $623,495 for the salaries and equipment of the SROs.
Stroud said he’s confident that elected leaders would secure the money if he asked for elementary school SROs. But he said he can’t hire enough officers.
“I would love to put an officer in every elementary school,” Stroud said. “But right now we are sitting 37 officers down in vacancies — unfilled positions.”
Then there are officers who haven’t completed all their training, are out for medical reasons or are serving their country in military commitments.
“So we have about 58 positions affected by vacancies or by officers that right now can’t answer calls,” Stroud told The High Point Enterprise.
The High Point Police Department has a current staff of 261 officers.
To put SROs in each city elementary school, the police department would have to shift 14 officers from their current duties, Stroud said.
Attention to security at elementary schools was heightened after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May. A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
But while such mass shootings are shocking, they are also rare. Only 1% of the violence at schools each year happens at elementary schools, according to the National Threat Assessment Center. The research found that 85% occurs at high schools and 14% at middle schools.
Given the department’s resources, Stroud has come up with a new approach for the 2022-23 academic year, a program to have officers do daily security checks at all public and private schools in the city.
Stroud and the department leadership have detailed assignments for officers, including Stroud, to make daily stops at all schools. Officers will stop by at varying times.
“We just decided to make it a departmentwide effort, from the chief to the officer who just gets through with field training,” Stroud said.
As of Friday morning, officers had completed 201 checks at the schools that have already opened. The majority of city schools start on Aug. 29.
The High Point Police Department also offered security training for staff at public and private schools this summer, an initiative Stroud announced last month.
