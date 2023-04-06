HPTNWS-04-06-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Biscuitville restaurant on North Main Street on Wednesday. Unemployment rates in local counties and in most counties and cities across the state fell from January to February, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city job market keeps chugging along as employers and job-seekers put more distance between themselves and the historic depths of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.

The city of High Point unemployment rate edged down from 4.3% in January to 4.1% in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The rate is substantially lower than the 7.3% level in February 2021, when the local and national economies were recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related business closures of 2020.

