HIGH POINT — The city job market keeps chugging along as employers and job-seekers put more distance between themselves and the historic depths of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.
The city of High Point unemployment rate edged down from 4.3% in January to 4.1% in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The rate is substantially lower than the 7.3% level in February 2021, when the local and national economies were recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related business closures of 2020.
The city set an unwelcome modern-day record for unemployment in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis when the jobless rate spiked to 17.7% in April 2020. Now the city unemployment rate has remained at or below 5% for each month since November 2021.
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 74 of North Carolina’s counties from January to February, increased in five and remained unchanged in 21.
Jobless rates in 12 of the state’s 15 metropolitan areas recorded rate decreases, while three remained unchanged, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
When compared to February of last year, unemployment rates decreased in 74 counties, increased in 13 and remained unchanged in 13.
Twelve of the state’s metropolitan areas posted rate decreases over the year, one increased and two remained unchanged.
The vast majority of counties continue to record unemployment rates that reflect a growing economy. In February 90 of the state’s 100 counties had unemployment rates at or below 5%, traditionally the sign of a healthy job market. February was up slightly from the 88 counties with jobless rates at or below 5% in January.
Only one county — Hyde County in eastern North Carolina — posted a jobless rate in February and January of 10% or higher, which is an indicator of a struggling economy.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in February by 13,486 to 4.98 million while the number unemployed decreased by 4,564 to 186,006. Since February 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 35,804 while the number unemployed decreased by 4,369.
