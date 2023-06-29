HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s unemployment rate edged up in May but the numbers remained in a range reflecting a solid job market. The unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in April to 4.2% in May, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The jobless rate last month was nearly on par with the 4.1% rate in May 2022 and dramatically improved from the 14.8% rate in May 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. The May 2020 unemployment rate was one of the highest recorded for High Point since municipal jobless levels began being tracked in North Carolina in 1976.
The number of job-seekers rose slightly faster than job creation last month in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“But job creation has been quite healthy,” he said. “Retail hiring is strong. Leisure and hospitality jobs also rose significantly. Construction jobs are increasing.”
Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 95 counties from April to May while decreasing in five, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Monthly jobless levels increased in all 15 of the state’s metropolitan areas.
But reflecting the continued healthy job market, unemployment rates compared to May 2022 decreased in 81 counties, increased in six and remained unchanged in 13. Thirteen of the state’s metropolitan areas recorded a decrease in unemployment during the year period, with two remaining unchanged, according to the state Commerce Department.
Last month 96 of 100 counties posted unemployment rates at or below 5%, historically a benchmark for a healthy job market. In April 97 counties were below the benchmark 5% rate.
No counties in North Carolina recorded jobless rates in April or May at or above 10%, traditionally the sign of a struggling employment market.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in May by 18,428 to 5.07 million while the number unemployed increased by 16,527 to 179,804. Since May 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 76,493 while the number of unemployed has decreased by 4,675, according to the state Commerce Department.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.