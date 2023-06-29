HPTNWS-06-29-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed on the window of the Wendy’s on N. Main Street. The majority of counties statewide and in the Piedmont Triad recorded unemployment rates last month that were lower than levels in May 2022, the state Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s unemployment rate edged up in May but the numbers remained in a range reflecting a solid job market. The unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in April to 4.2% in May, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The jobless rate last month was nearly on par with the 4.1% rate in May 2022 and dramatically improved from the 14.8% rate in May 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. The May 2020 unemployment rate was one of the highest recorded for High Point since municipal jobless levels began being tracked in North Carolina in 1976.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul