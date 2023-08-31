HIGH POINT — The city of High Point job market remained strong during the heart of the summer.
The city unemployment rate inched down from 4.6% in June to 4.5% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The rate was also lower than 4.8% in July of last year.
The High Point jobless level last month marked a dramatic shift from July 2020, when the rate was 12.1% during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city jobless rate remains at historically low levels, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
Education jobs in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area declined in July during summer break for public schools and colleges, but jobs rose from June to July in sectors such as manufacturing, finance and leisure and hospitality, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
“Construction jobs rose as well, despite the high interest rate impact on housing demand,” he said. “Generally speaking, the news on the employment front continues to be good.”
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 39 of North Carolina’s counties from June to July, increased in 27 and remained unchanged in 34.
When compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates decreased in 97 counties, increased in two and remained unchanged in one. The two counties that posted yearly increases were Alleghany County in the northwestern mountains and Hyde County in eastern North Carolina.
All 15 of the state’s metropolitan areas recorded rate decreases over the year, according to the state Commerce Department.
There were 91 counties in July that recorded jobless rates at or below 5%, which is traditionally the sign of a robust local employment market. In June there were 93 counties that recorded unemployment rates at or below 5%.
No counties during July and June posted jobless rates at or above 10%, an indicator of a struggling employment market.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in July by 23,199 to 5.09 million while the number unemployed increased by 291 to 189,200. Since July 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased 98,709 while the number unemployed has decreased by 14,075.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.