HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Services Department encourages residents with storm debris from Hurricane Ian to take it to the Ingleside Compost Facility if possible. Guidelines and cost information for the compost facility can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/Ingleside.
If homeowners cannot transport their debris to the compost facility, the Public Services Department requests they place any storm debris at the curb as yard waste, and staff will collect it as quickly as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.