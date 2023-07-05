HIGH POINT — Several community priorities are starting to emerge in the High Point 2045 planning process.
But city officials say these are based on feedback from only a few hundred participants in a city of 114,000 residents, so they need a lot more public input.
“Generally, are we getting the amount of engagement we want? No,” said High Point Planning Director Sushil Nepal. “With the amount of effort we’re putting out, we’re expecting the community to be a little more engaged. But at the same time, this is not something that’s happening in people’s backyards right now, so it’s hard to register that it has major implications, even though it does.”
The process of fashioning the comprehensive plan started this spring with four public open-house meetings, as well as online surveys to gather input.
The city says about 340 people participated in these.
Once it’s adopted by the City Council next year, the comprehensive plan will serve as a long-range growth guide and foundation for zoning and development regulations.
It will replace the city’s land use plan, which was adopted in 2000, as well as smaller area plans — some of which are decades old — with one comprehensive policy document.
It will be separate from the city’s development ordinance, which lays out zoning districts and sets the rules for what can be built where.
However, Nepal said the city’s goal is for the new plan to align with the development ordinance, which was adopted in 2017.
That may require some amendments to update the ordinance, depending on community feedback, he said.
For example, if the plan determines that the public wants more sidewalks and open space, as well as smaller retail amenities in proximity to neighborhoods so that residents don’t have to drive as much for these services, this could inform possible zoning changes to help bring these about, he said.
One of the main issues identified in the spring open houses was that walkability and bicycling options are insufficient in many areas of High Point, according to the city.
Other “big things” to emerge as themes so far in the process include “a north/south divide that creates what feels like two or more different cities,” a need to improve the “vitality and sense of place” of downtown, and placing a priority on mixed-use development in key areas.
Participants also noted that access to grocery stores and medical facilities is a real challenge for residents without cars.
The city is hosting another round of open houses and surveys later this month that will gather opinions on hypothetical growth scenarios, exploring the implications of continued outward expansion through annexations or focusing more on redevelopment of existing urban areas, among other themes.
“It’s kind of a simplistic way of assessing four different futures and the implications of picking one versus the others,” said Nepal. “The goal is to have one as the choice for the comprehensive plan. Once we pick it, all the policies will surround it. So it’s critical at this juncture for folks to come in and let us know their thoughts.”
