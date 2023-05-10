HPTNWS-05-10-23 AUTISM.jpg

Nancy Bowman, vice president of branding with Visit High Point, gives remarks during a press conference Tuesday announcing High Point as the first Certified Autism Destination on the East Coast and second in the United States.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point’s tourism promotion agency accurately described High Point as the first East Coast city to be certified by an international group as an autism destination, but that description actually falls a little short of conveying how far ahead the city is.

Though a number of cities are working toward getting the certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, High Point is just the second in the world since certification first was offered in 2019, said Meredith Tekin, the president of the group, which provides training and resources on working with those with autism and others with sensory sensitivity conditions.

