HPTNWS-10-15-22 CANDIDATES.jpg

Larry Adams, a retired educator, speaks at a community meeting led by Guildford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley at Andrews High School on Thursday. County voters will cast ballots for five of the nine seats on the school board in the fall general election, including three contests involving High Point voters.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — High Point voters will play a major role in determining which candidates win seats on the Guilford County Board of Education in the fall general election.

Candidates are running for five of the nine seats on the board that oversees Guilford County Schools, and three represent districts that include voters from High Point. In one race in Greensboro, incumbent Democratic Chairwoman Deena Hayes has no opponent on the ballot.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos