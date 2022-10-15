GUILFORD COUNTY — High Point voters will play a major role in determining which candidates win seats on the Guilford County Board of Education in the fall general election.
Candidates are running for five of the nine seats on the board that oversees Guilford County Schools, and three represent districts that include voters from High Point. In one race in Greensboro, incumbent Democratic Chairwoman Deena Hayes has no opponent on the ballot.
The school board elections take place against the backdrop of a debate over the vitality of the school district and its leadership. Supporters and critics offer two distinct visions for Guilford County Schools and widely differing interpretations of where the school district stands now and how it should be shaped for the future.
Advocates for the current leadership say that for all its challenges, the school system is on a trajectory for students to achieve. They cite the $1.7 billion school facilities bond package that voters approved in the May 17 primary election, a historic measure that aims to improve each school in the district.
They also say Guilford County Schools is taking steps to counter learning loss by students during the coronavirus pandemic and implement innovative security measures to keep schools safe.
Detractors of the current leadership counter that the district is suffering from lack of direction. They contend the current school leadership imposed unnecessary COVID-19 mask mandates, has ignored the will of parents on topics such as teaching about race and history, and has failed to produce a comprehensive strategy on school safety.
Four Republican candidates are running as a slate under the banner “New Vision, New Direction,” and want to overhaul the management of the school district. The candidates are associated with the Take Back Our Schools-GCS movement.
Democrats hold a 6-3 advantage on the school board.
The general election is Nov. 8, with early voting taking place Oct. 20-Nov. 5. Here are the three races involving High Point voters:
• First-term Democratic incumbent Khem Irby faces Republican Tim Andrew in the District 6 race. The district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
Irby said she’s running on her record of service to the community and attention to key issues. On her campaign website she lists priorities such as improving learning outcomes for every child, recruiting and retaining quality teachers and staff, investing in school safety and mental health programs, and addressing facility needs.
Irby was part of the leadership during the pandemic in 2020 who came up with alternative graduations that were well-received by students and parents when traditional commencements couldn’t be held.
“I have worked to advocate for greater funding for our schools,” Irby says on her campaign website, and goes on to cite accomplishments such as increases in the local teacher pay supplement and the district’s minimum wage and passing $2 billion in school bonds package.
Andrew’s platform emphasizes accountability, transparency, responsiveness and independent thinking. Among the issues he cites on his campaign website are an emphasis of teaching fundamentals, addressing roadblocks teachers experience in the classroom, fiscal responsibility and transparency with parents.
“School board members must be public representatives who can be trusted with our schools and everything they impact,” Andrew says on the site. Andrew is a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer who has a professional background in project management.
• Republican Crissy Pratt and Democrat Amanda Cook face off in District 2. The seat currently is held by longtime Republican board member Anita Sharpe, who isn’t seeking reelection. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
Pratt, a lifelong educator, on her campaign website spotlights issues such as revising the discipline policy to require a swift, equitable response when students break rules, cutting out artificially inflated grades, having age-appropriate reading materials for students and promoting parental involvement.
“The goal of a school system is to educate students and prepare them to be functioning adults, and right now, Guilford County Schools are failing at doing that,” Pratt says on the website.
Cook, who has an extensive background as an educator, touts her background as a teacher, as well as an adviser and advocate for other teachers. On her campaign website, Cook highlights issues such as support and respect for teachers and classified employees, who contend with heavy workloads.
Cook also says she wants to make sure school meal choices promote health and learning. She also wants to bring new ideas to transportation and address pay and benefits to drivers.
“Guilford County school board only has so much power, but what power we have to galvanize and unify our community we should absolutely be utilizing,” Cook says.
• Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse are running for the only countywide at-large seat. The seat currently is held by Democrat Winston McGregor, who isn’t seeking reelection.
On her Facebook campaign page, Carter said she opposes political indoctrination in the classroom. She also contends that students’ reading and math scores show the district is failing to provide a solid basic education. Carter also wants more parental involvement and greater attention to school safety.
Carter is a Duke University law school graduate with a professional background as a retired federal employee with a focus in government contracts.
On his campaign website, Sherouse highlights a platform that includes achieving equity and narrowing the graduation gap between African American and white students, empowering and trusting teachers, forming effective partnerships among educators, parents and students, affirming students of all backgrounds, and promoting learning in the classroom that offers an honest account of history.
Sherouse has a background as a faith leader and community advocate. He attended divinity school at Wake Forest University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.