HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will have two new leaders.
Damon Dequenne will become a new assistant city manager and Sushil Nepal will become planning services director, High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford announced Tuesday. Dequenne will begin his new job on June 21, while Nepal will begin his post on July 5.
Dequenne is being hired for a new position with the city government. He is a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.
His civilian local government experience includes roles in a variety of municipal services and departmental management. Dequenne joined the city of Winston-Salem in 2011 and became assistant city manager in 2018.
Dequenne most recently served as a private sector consultant with WithersRavenel. Nepal will succeed former planning director Lee Burnette, who retired last year.
His most recent role was planning and economic development director for the town of Harrisburg. Prior to that, Nepal was the principal planner for the town of Huntersville.
“I welcome both Damon and Sushil to our organization,” Ford said. “Their skills and experiences will be welcomed additions to our team and to the High Point community.”
