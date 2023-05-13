HIGH POINT — The city has hired Cynthia Barnes as its first-ever minority- and women-owned business enterprises coordinator.
The City Council created the position and funded it in the current budget as part of an effort to increase the amount of business the city does with MWBE firms.
Barnes’ duties include outreach to historically underutilized businesses about bid opportunities for city construction projects and other types of professional goods and services.
Barnes previously worked as Guilford County’s MWBE program director and MWBE compliance officer. Her dates of employment with the county were from December 2018 until Monday of this week.
She has more than 30 years of experience in design, construction and facilities management, and her work in this field includes a stint as facilities manager for UNC Greensboro.
“She is very well known and well respected in this space in Guilford County and in North Carolina,” Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo said.
Barnes has more than 20 years of experience as an advocate for the MWBE business community and has helped standardize MWBE-related policies of government agencies throughout the state, according to the city.
“She is an advocate for dynamic economic impact and growth for MWBEs (through) strong partnerships and facilitating initiatives that remove barriers that hinder MWBE business success,” according to the city. “Cynthia is a mentor and provides assistance, leadership and support to other MWBE coordinators, diversity program managers and industry peers.”
Barnes holds a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering from N.C. A&T State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in divinity and theology.
