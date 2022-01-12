HIGH POINT — The city of High Point announced Wednesday that it has hired Jeremy Coble as its next customer service director.
Coble, currently assistant director of taxpayer assistance and collection for the North Carolina Department of Revenue, will begin his new role Jan. 31.
He will replace Bob Martin, who retired in October.
Coble will oversee the Customer Service Department, which has about 60 employees who handle meter reading and billing and collection for city water, sewer and electric customers.
The department also operates the municipal call center and collects the High Point Market showroom tax.
His annual salary will be $100,000.
Coble has been with the Department of Revenue since 2010 and has been in his current role since 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Guilford College.
