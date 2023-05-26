HIGH POINT — Growing High Point is continuing in its mission to battle food insecurity with its newest urban farm, Berry Ridge.
The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to commemorate the people behind the project and expand on the food it will grow for the surrounding community.
The farm, at 1411 E Green Drive, will produce and sell blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and some medicinal teas, said Jose Abreu, director of operations for Growing High Point.
While the project is only in phase one, Abreu said he expects to see 15-20 pounds of blueberries harvested per plant in about two years, allowing locals to visit and buy produce.
Growing High Point currently has 11 other urban farms, all placed in neighborhoods where residents otherwise don’t have easy access to fresh produce.
Abreu said the organization normally would have to take on the majority of the maintenance and marketing of the farm, but for its 12th, it partnered with the Leadership High Point class of 2023 to get the project kickstarted.
The 45-member class chose to work with Growing High Point after Ryan Nance, service project chair with Leadership High Point, pitched to his class the idea of fundraising in order to implement a new farm.
“We knew ... (food insecurity) was a problem,” Nance said. “And we were trying to look for ways that we could put together a project that would help tackle that and do our part.”
The class’s efforts along with donations from sponsors and a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance raised more than $15,000 for the farm.
For Abreu, the collaboration was unusual in that class members actively participated in its development.
“Having all these people come into the picture, it lightens the load,” Abreu said. “Instead of me trying to plant 150 blueberry trees, we have a group of 20 people coming in and planting and doing it in an hour.”
In addition to helping Growing High Point with the farm, project co-chair Dana East said the project highlights the ability of community members to come together and take on ongoing issues.
“In order for our community to grow, we have to stand as one, we have to be united,” East said. “For us to come in a neighborhood that we’re not normally in, for us to gather and support Growing High Point for a community outside of our own — that was very important to me.”
Nance said with the new farm, he hopes to see more access in an area that has been deemed as a food desert.
“Bringing that to the local community — it’s gonna promote healthier eating, and also, hopefully a sense of ownership,” Nance said.
Abreu also said creating more urban farms throughout High Point has been the goal from the time he started working on the first one.
“I did have the vision of this becoming a model for other cities to replicate,” Abreu said. “It is also how to make it resourceful — bootstrapping a farm — because that’s the whole issue around these areas — the economic development of the people around this, so how can we do it in an affordable way that everybody can access?”
