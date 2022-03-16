HIGH POINT — The city is a step closer to having a “day center” for the homeless after a Congressional earmark came through.
The $3 million for the proposed facility was included in the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden.
Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s office secured the funding at the city’s request.
The city’s general plan is to use this money and $588,651 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to acquire a site for a day center that would be operated by Open Door Ministries and other nonprofits, although the amount of city funds involved may vary, according to Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson.
A site hasn’t been identified and other details of a day center, including a development timeline, have yet to be worked out.
The concept is to have a facility that would provide services to the homeless that include essentials like showers and laundry facilities, as well as educational and training opportunities and support for mental and physical health care.
Open Door Ministries has been researching the feasibility of operating a day center in partnership with other agencies.
A day center would be designed to complement the services the agency provides at its current location at 400 N. Centennial St., which include a shelter, serving daily meals and helping clients obtain permanent housing.
A day center would provide additional resources to address systemic issues facing the homeless like addiction and treatment, housing case management and job training.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.