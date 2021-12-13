HIGH POINT — Outside auditors once again determined that the city of High Point is financially sound, with numerous positive results during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Accounting firm Cherry Bekaert rendered clean opinions in its annual comprehensive financial report after examining the city’s financial statements, internal controls over financial reporting and compliance with federal and state grant funds.
Auditors also said they found no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.
The audit was turned in to the state by late October and presented to the City Council earlier this month.
Auditors noted that, as of June 30, the city’s total assets exceeded its liabilities by $653.7 million, and that its total net financial position increased by nearly $37 million, or 6%, from 2020.
This figure has gone up 24% over the last eight fiscal years, which auditors wrote is a key measure of the city’s prudent financial management.
They also cited as a financial highlight in the audit the city’s total fund balance, or reserves, of $53.9 million, even though this number dropped $9.9 million from the prior fiscal year.
The decrease was primarily due to the construction and renovation of the newly opened High Point police headquarters and 911 center, according to the audit.
The other major factor that speaks to the city’s financial health is its general obligation bond rating, which remains unchanged, auditors noted, with Standard & Poor’s grantings its highest possible rating of AAA, and the other two agencies affirming the second highest possible ratings, Aa1 from Moody’s and AA+ from Fitch.
These credit ratings are a primary factor in keeping the city’s borrowing costs low, auditors noted.
The city’s bond debt and other long-term obligations decreased during the fiscal year, from $290.7 million to $274.5 million.
High Point’s other major source of debt — what it owes through power provider ElectriCities — stands at $135 million.
