HIGH POINT — Two businesses are seeking economic incentives from the city to assist with possible expansions in separate projects.
One involves the proposed redevelopment of a south High Point property, and the other entails a new use for a former office building in the city’s downtown catalyst district.
The City Council will hold public hearings on both incentives requests on May 15.
A company called SELS USA LLC is seeking a state building reuse grant to expand at 1710 and 1720 King St. in a project that would create 13 full-time jobs and relocate five existing jobs, according to legal notices the city published Thursday.
According to its website, the company is a supplier of solar energy equipment that does business as Smart Era Lighting Systems.
It purchased the King Street location, which includes 20,847 square feet of building space on a 1-acre parcel off W. Market Center Drive, in March for $550,000.
The council will consider authorizing a local match of up to $5,000 for the state grant, if it’s awarded.
The downtown project involves an unnamed company considering leasing 4,794 square feet at 312 N. Elm St., a former dental office building across from Truist Point stadium.
The council will consider rental assistance incentives of up to $124,798 over a four-year period for the project.
Peters Development of High Point purchased the property in 2021 from the Dental Foundation of North Carolina for $1.05 million, and has been marketing it for lease.
