HIGH POINT — An unnamed company that would be the first user of a new industrial shell building in north High Point is seeking financial assistance from the city for the potential project.
The business is proposing to locate and expand at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road in a $10.9 million project that would create 51 new jobs, according to a legal notice the city published Thursday.
The 94,160-square-foot, single-story building was developed by Koury Corp. of Greensboro on a 9.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Chimney Rock Road.
Construction was completed earlier this year, and the space is now ready for customer upfits.
The City Council on April 17 will consider authorizing incentives of up to $155,366 for the project, according to the notice.
The new jobs would pay average annual wages of $85,490.
The city will release the name of the company and details about the project next week.
Founded in 1952, Koury Corp. is known for developing Triad sites such as Grandover Resort & Conference Center, Four Seasons Town Centre and the Sheraton Hotel and Koury Convention Center.
The shell building is the first project it has developed in High Point. In announcing it in 2021, company leaders said they launched the project to serve strong market demand for industrial space from warehouse, distribution and logistics users within the Piedmont Triad International Airport submarket.
Koury Corp. plans to develop the northeast corner of the Gallimore Dairy Road/Chimney Rock Road intersection, which is in Greensboro, in a future phase.
