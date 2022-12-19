HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Library plans to close one extra day this week for unexpected plumbing and electrical repairs, but that won’t stop two new projects from moving forward in the new year.
Director Mary Sizemore said she hopes work can start by late spring 2023 on installing new plantings and other types of greenspace, as well as a rain garden feature, new lighting and other improvements on the concrete semicircle in front of the building.
Revamping this area as the final phase of a series of library plaza improvements has long been a city goal.
The first two phases were the construction of an outdoor children’s area, which was completed in 2016, and the redesign of the parking lot with a new farmer’s market area that was completed in 2018.
Sizemore said the city will be able to keep the front doors of the library open while the upcoming improvements are being installed.
In a separate project funded by private donations, architects have nearly finished designing construction plans for the Rotary Club of High Point’s sensory garden outside the library.
Organizers in September announced they had reached their fundraising goal for the project, which will be a 7,000-square-foot, self-contained garden area on the southeast corner of the library campus, between Sunset Drive and N. Main Street surrounding the clock tower.
“Probably the first of the year is when we’ll start getting things ready for it to go out to bid and all that type of thing. So we’re getting close. It’s going to be exciting,” Sizemore said.
In the meantime, the library will be closed Thursday through Monday to complete repairs to a faulty plumbing valve that caused water to pour into the library’s children’s room a couple of weeks ago, she said.
The damage was not extensive, and crews devised a temporary fix until the necessary parts for the permanent repairs became available, which they now are.
Library officials also learned recently that a utility pole on Sunset Drive that supplies power to the building needs to be replaced, which will be done at the same time as the plumbing repairs.
“We tried to figure out a time we could do it all at once to lessen the inconvenience to our customers,” Sizemore said.
The library’s digital services will be available during the building closure.
The electronic lockers at the Deep River Recreation Center will be functioning for customers with materials ready to be picked up there.
The library’s WiFi, which typically reaches throughout the parking lot, will not be available on Thursday. Library materials eligible for renewal that are due on Thursday will automatically renew. The library does not charge fines for overdue materials.
