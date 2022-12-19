HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Library plans to close one extra day this week for unexpected plumbing and electrical repairs, but that won’t stop two new projects from moving forward in the new year.

Director Mary Sizemore said she hopes work can start by late spring 2023 on installing new plantings and other types of greenspace, as well as a rain garden feature, new lighting and other improvements on the concrete semicircle in front of the building.

