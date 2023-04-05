HIGH POINT — City officials recommend building a new senior center on the campus of the Oakview Recreation Center.
Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery told the City Council on Monday that the city-owned site at 503 James Road is the staff’s top choice for a “center for active adults” because it includes 17 acres that could accommodate a new facility and offer outdoor amenities like trails and pickleball courts.
“We probably looked at a dozen locations, a lot of them city-owned. This one seemed to stand out, as far as the setting and being centrally located,” Tillery said. “What we want in a center is a lot different from the senior center of yesterday. Seniors are a bigger part of the population now. There’s more of a focus on being active, being outdoors.”
City voters in 2019 approved $12 million for a new center to replace the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center as part of a general obligation bond package.
High Point University in 2021 started providing the city free space for up to five years for temporary senior programming at its community center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.
Tillery said one concept for a new facility would be a 20,000-square-foot building attached to the Oakview Recreation Center.
Another option is to locate a new building on the back of the campus. Either way, it could offer dual programming opportunities for seniors and other users of the existing facility, he said.
“We think the next step is to go through the process of asking the community what they’d like to see in a center,” Tillery said.
Whichever option is chosen would take about nine months to a year to design and 18 to 24 months to construct, he said.
“I think it’s a great location. It’s got a lot of available land,” said Councilman Wesley Hudson. “It’s a very used rec center as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.