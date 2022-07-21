HIGH POINT — High Point officials say they have an estimate for when the City Lake Park renovation project will be completed.
“I think mid-October is conservative,” said city Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery. “We feel pretty good about that schedule down the stretch, and I really don’t think it will be an issue.”
He said that’s based on feedback from general contractor Samet Corp., which is leading the construction at the park that’s been ongoing since spring 2021 under a $19.8 million contract with the city.
The bulk of the project — upgrading the park’s pool and converting its old gymnasium into a community center — is taking shape, with a new design for the southern half of the pool showing the outline of a lazy river and other play features.
The project is part of a general obligation bond package approved by voters in 2019.
The City Council this week approved spending an additional $909,660 in bond proceeds to address changes and costs associated with a new water slide for the pool and additional improvements to other parts of the park.
The city originally planned to install a “SlipStream Stand Up Water Slide,” but the state would not approve it, Tillery said.
The city will instead construct a “Traxx Duel Racer” water slide, which accounts for $548,855 of the additional costs due to its larger size.
The remaining proceeds will fund renovations of the pool’s two existing slides, replacement of the city’s pontoon boat used for lake tours and replacement of the park’s playground.
Another aspect of the construction nearing completion is a pedestrian bridge across Arnold J. Koonce City Lake to connect the park to the Piedmont Environmental Center and the High Point and Bicentennial greenways.
The bridge will likely open in September once a trail to connect it to a parking lot on the park side is completed, Tillery said.
The park has remained open during the construction and its other amenities continue to be available, although the miniature train remains out of service for track repairs.
