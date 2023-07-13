HIGH POINT — High Point officials are exploring possible ways to turn methane gas from the Kersey Valley Landfill into a revenue source and also to benefit the environment.
The city has issued a request for proposals, or RFP, from firms interested in developing a “landfill gas to energy” project that would convert methane to natural gas that could be sold on the private market. The city is calling it a “renewable” energy because the methane continues to be produced by decaying garbage.
“Everybody wants to see the monetary piece, but also we want to make sure we’re being good stewards of our environment and surroundings here,” Public Services Director Robby Stone said. “This would be continuous capturing of those gasses to process them into a renewable system.”
Methane is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic material in landfills and is known as a powerful “greenhouse gas” that traps heat in the atmosphere and contributes to climate change, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The city currently uses a flare system of treating methane that burns off some of the gasses as they build up in the landfill so they don’t escape into the atmosphere.
Stone said there is no regulatory requirement for the city to implement a new landfill gas energy system.
Officials have looked into the idea before, but it wasn’t financially feasible. He said it’s gotten renewed attention recently as more of a market for captured methane has emerged from natural gas suppliers.
“That’s why now we are at the point of the RFP to see what companies propose,” Stone said. “And it may be that it’s not a viable option once we get these proposals back. Or it may come back and we say, ‘That’s a good option, and we need to move forward with that.’ ”
He said the city does not have an estimate for what it would cost to build and operate a landfill gas energy system.
Construction is underway on the first phase of a 19.2-acre expansion of the landfill that will be built on what is now Kersey Valley Road between Kivett Drive and Cashatt Road. The expansion area will merge the eastern and western sections of the landfill.
A new segment of Kersey Valley Road will be constructed that connects with Jackson Lake Road to the west.
Stone said the city has received construction bids for the road realignment project and is preparing a contract to present to the City Council.
