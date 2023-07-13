HIGH POINT — High Point officials are exploring possible ways to turn methane gas from the Kersey Valley Landfill into a revenue source and also to benefit the environment.

The city has issued a request for proposals, or RFP, from firms interested in developing a “landfill gas to energy” project that would convert methane to natural gas that could be sold on the private market. The city is calling it a “renewable” energy because the methane continues to be produced by decaying garbage.