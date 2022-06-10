HIGH POINT — The city has expanded High Point’s new downtown social district to include some establishments that were beyond the initial boundaries.
The City Council this week approved a revised map that takes in new areas on Appling Way, Church Avenue, N. Main Street, Richardson Avenue and N. Wrenn Street.
Specifically, it takes in Paddled South Brewing at 602 N. Main St. and Nomad Wine Works, a planned winery at 432 N. Wrenn St.
Alcoholic beverages in specially approved cups are allowed on sidewalks in the social district, under a new state law.
The first version of the district in the city took effect April 21 in the immediate area around Truist Point stadium.
Initially, the city opted not to extend the boundaries across N. Main Street because of concerns about pedestrians crossing the busy street with drinks.
In another matter, the council accepted the resignation of Megan Oglesby from the One High Point Commission.
The council approved Constance Reynolds, who was serving as one of the alternates for the commission, to fill the vacancy, and Brenda Deets as the replacement alternate.
The choice was based on voting totals among the applicants for the 13-member commission, which is exploring whether there should be slavery reparations for Black residents.
The council approved the commission’s formation in February at the request of the High Point branch of the NAACP.
