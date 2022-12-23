HIGH POINT — High Point’s downtown social district has undergone a major expansion.
The City Council this week approved an ordinance amendment that extends the district boundaries beyond only sidewalks and other public areas near Truist Point stadium where it was designated in April.
It now encompasses all property within a vast square-shaped area bounded by E. Broad Avenue, N. Lindsay Street, Westwood Avenue and N. Hamilton Street.
“It basically covers the catalyst district north of the railroad tracks,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson.
The other major change allows patrons within the district to bring an alcoholic beverage in specially approved cups from one participating ABC permittee into another.
In other words, you’ll now be able to take a drink into a different bar, restaurant or other type of establishment that serves alcohol within the district from the one in which it was purchased.
Previously, the state law that established social districts was unclear on this.
The N.C. General Assembly passed a bill over the summer that allows customers who purchase an alcoholic beverage within or contiguous to the district to consume it on the premises of any other business — whether or not it’s an Alcoholic Beverage Control permittee — as well as on streets, sidewalks, crosswalks and parking areas within the boundaries.
Businesses and other properties within the social district that don’t want to allow patrons to bring in outside drinks can choose not to participate.
City officials said they decided to expand the boundaries because current social district participants support the change, based on the feedback they’ve received.
The participants are Truist Point, Plank Street Tavern, The Blooming Board, Paddled South Brewing, H.P. Trousers, Stock and Grain Assembly and Nomad Wine Works.
