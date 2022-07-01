HIGH POINT — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle crash involving a High Point transit bus and a city dump truck on Friday.
According to a High Point Police Department press release, the wreck occurred at the intersection of S. Main Street and W. Kearns Avenue when the driver of the dump truck, which was pulling an equipment trailer, failed to stop at a red light and collided with the bus. Police said the bus driver and one of two passengers who were on the bus were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the dump truck, David Kindley Jr., 22, was issued a citation for a red-light violation, according to the release.
