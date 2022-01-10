HIGH POINT — The driver of a city truck that caused an estimated $30,000 worth of property damage and a power outage last week was not cited for any traffic violations.
Bailey Thomas Simpson on Jan. 5 was driving a city leaf truck with a raised dump bed that struck overhead utility lines on Ingleside Drive, causing at least 13 utility poles to break, according to the High Point Police Department report on the accident.
Simpson, 24, is a full-time city employee with the Public Services Department, and his status was unchanged Monday, although he may face disciplinary action, Deputy Director Robby Stone said.
“That is under discussion now among staff and management,” he said.
According to the report, the truck was leaving Ingleside Compost Facility after unloading leaves but did not lower its bed, which struck a section of overhead lines that traverse the roadway.
The impact caused a chain reaction that brought down poles and lines between Belle Avenue and Westover Drive, left about 1,000 customers without power for several hours and affected Internet and cable TV service in the area.
No injuries were reported.
The poles belonged to North State Communications, the report stated.
The 2019 Freightliner leaf truck sustained an estimated $1,000 worth of damage and was still drivable but will be inspected before it’s put back on the road, Stone said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.