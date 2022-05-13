HIGH POINT — Ecolab is the business slated to be the first occupant of a long-planned industrial park, according to the city.
The company is seeking $414,863 in cash incentives from the city to assist with development of an 825,000-square-foot facility at High Point North Industrial Center.
Both the incentives and a zoning request for the 550-acre park on Sandy Ridge Road will be on the agenda for next week’s City Council meeting on Monday.
Ecolab provides different types of cleaning and environmental services to businesses in the food, health care, hospitality and industrial markets in 170 countries. It’s headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and has 47,000 employees and annual sales of $13 billion, according to its website.
It plans to relocate 125 positions and create 20 new jobs at its High Point location, where it will invest $27.8 million in real and personal property as part of the $93 million first phase of the park.
The company also is seeking $457,445 in incentives from Guilford County, which will hold a public hearing on the request May 19.
Another incentives project the council will consider Monday involves Metal Works, an existing High Point company planning an additional location.
It’s seeking $75,000 in building upfit incentives from the city for an expansion at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road.
The company, a manufacturer of metal components and other materials used in furniture and appliances, plans to buy the 38,000-square-foot building for an in-house powder coating and assembly plant. Metal Works is also seeking a $100,000 building reuse grant from the state to assist with upfits to the building.
The expansion would create 20 jobs paying above the county’s average wage.
