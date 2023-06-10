HIGH POINT — The city has removed the clock tower from the High Point Public Library campus to make way for a planned sensory garden.
The $141,000, 46-foot-high clock tower, which was constructed at N. Main Street and Sunset Drive in 2016, was demolished and disposed of after officials opted not to relocate it or otherwise reuse it, Library Director Mary Sizemore said.
“We enjoyed it for seven years, but the way the clock tower was constructed — the base and the structure itself — it didn’t lend itself to a reuse,” she said. “It would have been cost-prohibitive to try to move it to another location and reinstall it. We spent a lot of time trying to think of other locations, and we just couldn’t figure out a way to make it work.”
The clock tower was constructed as part of the city’s library plaza improvements, which included a redesigned parking lot with a new farmer’s market area.
Leaving the tower in place would have drastically reduced the size of the planned 7,000-square-foot Rotary Club of High Point sensory garden, which is slated for construction on a site that includes where the clock tower had been, she said.
“It really didn’t fit in with what we want the garden to be, what the purpose is,” Sizemore said. “Also, the High Point on the Rise intermodal pathway will go down Sunset next to that area. So having this large garden area is much more in tune with what the city is trying to do with this part of town than the clock tower.”
