HPTNWS-06-10-23 CLOCK TOWER.jpg

The former clock tower on the High Point Public Library campus was demolished last week to make way for an upcoming sensory garden.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city has removed the clock tower from the High Point Public Library campus to make way for a planned sensory garden.

The $141,000, 46-foot-high clock tower, which was constructed at N. Main Street and Sunset Drive in 2016, was demolished and disposed of after officials opted not to relocate it or otherwise reuse it, Library Director Mary Sizemore said.