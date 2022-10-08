HIGH POINT — An expansion of High Point’s public transportation system approved six years ago has not been implemented.
City officials cite a persistent shortage of qualified drivers as the main reason that extended bus routes and longer hours of operation that were first authorized by the City Council in 2016 are not yet in effect.
“It’s difficult, honestly, just trying to keep drivers now for our existing service,” Transportation Director Greg Venable told the City Council Prosperity and Livability Committee in a briefing on the topic this week.
“That’s kind of the main reason for the implementation not being in place at this point.”
A city-hired consultant in 2015 recommended adjusting bus routes for the first time in 25 years by expanding transit service to reach more of the city’s largest employers and population centers and running buses later into the evenings.
The council in 2016 gave final approval to the overhaul, which was supposed to include elimination of routes with low ridership.
Venable said several factors are contributing to the driver shortage, including competition with other transit agencies.
Also, the city’s insurance carrier requires that workers with commercial driver’s licenses have at least two years of experience before they’re hired, which can make it difficult to fill positions.
Venable showed the committee plans for two new routes and one that would be expanded, but he did not give an estimate for when the changes might be implemented.
He said the new “west-lex connector” route along Lexington Avenue would serve major residential and commercial areas and operate from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturdays.
The “northern circulator” route would serve major residential areas such as Laurel Oak Ranch and Oakview and some commercial areas on N. Main Street and would have similar hours of operation.
The changes would not include adding bus routes in other parts of north High Point near the Piedmont Centre business park and Palladium shopping center, which is something that’s been talked about as a need for years by city leaders.
Venable said the existing Jamestown-GTCC route would have its hours of operation and number of trips expanded.
In addition to shoring up staffing levels, he said other changes will have to take place before the new services are implemented.
These include things such as training employees on the new routes, updating the transit system website and other information about routes and schedules and installing new signs at bus stops.
“Due to current staffing shortages and existing staff being stretched thin, some of these items that would normally be complete have been delayed,” he said.
