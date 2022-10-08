HPTNWS-10-08-22 TRANSIT.jpg

New and expanded High Point Transit service that was first approved in 2016 has not been implemented because of a driver shortage, a City Council committee learned this week.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — An expansion of High Point’s public transportation system approved six years ago has not been implemented.

City officials cite a persistent shortage of qualified drivers as the main reason that extended bus routes and longer hours of operation that were first authorized by the City Council in 2016 are not yet in effect.

Trending Videos