HIGH POINT — Crews for the High Point Fire Department battled two separate house fires in the eastern part of the city this week.
No one was injured in either fire, but one destroyed a house in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue where a family of five lived.
That fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. Monday, and firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing the attic and backside of the one-story house. Crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
“There was a considerable amount of fire and damage throughout the house,” Hyler said.
Investigators say the house was a total loss, with an estimated $47,000 worth of damage.
Hyler said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the rear of the house.
Two adults and three children lived in the house, but no one was home at the time. The family is being assisted by the local American Red Cross chapter and relatives, Hyler said.
A fire at a duplex in the 110 block of Hoskins Street was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the building. The two people living there were evacuated, Hyler said.
The fire started in the kitchen of one unit while someone was cooking, and it was contained to the kitchen area, Hyler said. Crews brought the fire under control within five minutes.
The damage to the unit where the fire started was estimated at $65,000 and is repairable, Hyler said.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting in the wake of the fire.
