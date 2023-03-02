HPTNWS-03-02-23 FIRES.jpg

High Point Fire Department crews battle a blaze at a house on Franklin Avenue earlier this week.

 SPECIAL | HIGH POINT FIRE DEPARTMENT

HIGH POINT — Crews for the High Point Fire Department battled two separate house fires in the eastern part of the city this week.

No one was injured in either fire, but one destroyed a house in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue where a family of five lived.

