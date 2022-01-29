HIGH POINT — City leaders are considering a two-pronged strategy in order to draw more business from minority- and women-owned business enterprises: Adding an MWBE coordinator to the Financial Services Department and commissioning an outside consultant to perform a “disparity study.”
Officials recently briefed the City Council on the topic, which was identified as a top council priority in May 2020.
The council wants more MWBE vendor participation in large and small city construction projects, said Jelani Biggs, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
“There’s vendor engagement and outreach, which we can do right now with additional staff support,” Biggs said. “A disparity study gives us a legally justifiable pathway to put some specific metrics and goals as it relates to purchasing and procurement, in addition to the state goal we have for construction.”
A disparity study would gather evidence to determine whether the city has a strong basis for implementing race and sex-based preference contracting programs to remedy the effects of past or ongoing discrimination.
Biggs shared figures with the council showing what other cities had budgeted for their disparity studies: $300,000 for Greensboro, $320,000 for Asheville and $345,000 for Charlotte.
“While we were certainly doing pretty well with women-owned vendors, we were pretty abysmal in terms of the other disadvantaged groups,” Councilman Cyril Jefferson said. “We were like 1 or 2% and our goal is 10%.”
City staff plan to recommend a MWBE coordinator position in next year’s budget, which takes effect July 1. Such a position would be a necessary prerequisite to commissioning a disparity study, officials said.
